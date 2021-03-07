5 Maine educational institutions dubbed ‘military friendly’

PORTLAND, Maine — Five Maine educational institutions are being designated as “Military Friendly Schools.”

The University of Maine at Augusta, Husson University and Maine Maritime Academy earned the designation along with Central Maine Community College and Southern Maine Community College.

All told, more than 700 colleges and universities across the country were recognized.

The University of Maine at Augusta’s dedication to veterans and military service members dates back to the end of the Vietnam War, when soldiers were returning home from the battlefield, President Rebecca Wyke said.

“Someone on the staff placed a sign out front that said ‘welcome veterans,’” Wyke told News Center Maine. “One Vietnam-era veteran remarked ‘this is the only welcome I have received.”

Navy veteran Leo Porter, who is studying cybersecurity at UMA, said he was drawn by the university’s veteran academic learning center.

He said he might not have completed his first semester without the center’s help. Veterans know how to work as a team, he said, and active and former military personnel work seamlessly when they get together.