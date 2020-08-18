Best for Vets: Employers survey methodology — How we did it

This year’s Best for Vets: Employers rankings were based on a voluntary survey that included more than 100 questions seeking detailed information on the individual company’s policies and practices related to:

Recruitment and retention related to veterans

Policies for employees who continue serve in the reserve components

Support for helping veterans translate their military skills into civilian credentials

Support for military spouse employment and caregiver support

Fostering a inclusive workplace culture that recognizes veterans achievement, utilizes their skills and maintains an environment where veterans can continue grow and develop professionally.

In total, 144 companies completed the voluntary survey that ran from March through July. Military Times has conducted the Best for Vets: Employers Survey for more than 10 years. The criteria for evaluating the companies is based on years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals. The survey was written, analyzed, weighted and scored in partnership with data analysts at the Veterans Research Network, which was part of ScoutComms but is now part of the Fors Marsh Group.