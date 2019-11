WASHINGTON ― The House passed a stopgap funding bill Tuesday to fund the government through Dec. 20, averting a government shutdown and buying time for a possible resolution of partisan budgeting disputes that have dragged for months.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the continuing resolution after it passes the Senate. House Democrats muscled through the continuing resolution, 231-192, with 10 Democrats voting “nay” and 12 Republicans voting “yea.”

The bill would temporarily extend three Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act provisions and add spending for the 2020 Census and the Import-Export Bank were included, as was a provision supportive of a 3.1 percent pay raise for troops.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled Monday he would take up the bill, so long as it avoided contentious policy riders.

“This is what we need: A CR, as clean as possible, through Dec. 20th, to enable more progress on appropriations before the end of the year,” he said. “A clean CR through December 20th would pass the Senate. And the White House has indicated President Trump would sign it.

Congress mulls spring continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown Congress will likely need a stopgap spending measure for February or March.

Though congressional leaders and the White House reached a much ballyhooed two-year spending deal earlier in the year, that includes about $738 billion in military funding for fiscal 2020, disputes over their 12 fiscal 2020 appropriations bills, but particularly how much to give Trump for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Pro-defense advocates have decried the budgeting delays and government shutdowns for their destabilizing effect on the military. Under the rules of a continuing resolution, the Pentagon is unable to begin 79 new-start programs or 39 planned production increases.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

“A CR through December strongly signals another long-term CR to follow, potentially threatening the missions of our armed forces, the work of federal employees, and vital programs for folks throughout our nation,” said the House Seapower Subcommittee’s top Republican, Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman, who voted “no” on Tuesday.

“Instead of finding temporary fixes and funding by crisis, we should be working tirelessly to reach the end of the funding process.”