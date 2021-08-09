WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force confirmed it will not have a servicing major command like the other armed services. Instead, it will rely on U.S. Air Force Materiel Command to provide that level of base operations support.

Space Force leadership has stated since the service’s beginning that it plans to be a relatively lean, mission-focused organization, relying on the Department of the Air Force for most of its supporting functions, such as infrastructure logistics, security, and medical and chaplain services. According to an Aug. 4 announcement, the Space Force signed a memorandum of understanding and set up a programming plan that outlined how AFMC will support the new service.

This arrangement will ensure airmen assigned to the Space Force have the same access to development opportunities and administrative support as those serving at Air Force installations. The plan will not affect guardians because they will receive support through their field commands.

AFMC will provide the following functions to the Space Force: “providing policy guidance, interpretation and, where applicable, waiver authority; professional development opportunities and guidance; developmental team representation; and functional-specific roles.”

The Air Force expects an initial operational capability this fall, with full operational capability achieved in fall 2022. AFMC will service about 8,000 airmen assigned to Space Force bases.

“We’re honored to be able to provide support to the outstanding Airmen who are helping advance the U.S. Space Force mission,” AFMC Commander Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr. said in a statement. “We’re all in to ensure the success of the space mission and the Airmen assigned to the U.S. Space Force.”

