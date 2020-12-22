Raytheon completes purchase of Blue Canyon Technologies

WASHINGTON — Raytheon Technologies wrapped up its purchase of Blue Canyon Technologies, the small satellite manufacturer that has secured a number of space-related contracts with the Department of Defense in recent years.

“Adversaries are aggressively developing space and counter-space capabilities faster than ever before,” Raytheon Intelligence and Space President Roy Azevedo said in a Dec. 21 statement. “We must be able to rapidly deliver capabilities across satellite classes and orbits, and Blue Canyon will further our ability to do that.”

Blue Canyon Technologies will report to the company’s intelligence and space division. Founded in 2008, the Colorado-based business has more than 200 employees and 90 satellites in production. When the proposed acquisition was first announced in November, Blue Canyon Technologies said the deal would enable it to grow its line of small satellite products.

“Raytheon Technologies is a leader in developing advanced sensors, cyber and software solutions,” said Blue Canyon CEO and President George Stafford in November. “That leadership, coupled with our innovative and turnkey small-satellite solutions, will allow us to continue to disrupt the space industry and drive our customers’ success

Raytheon did not reveal how much it paid to purchase the company.

Blue Canyon Technologies has done work for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Pentagon’s emerging technology lab. In June, the company won a $14 million award for buses for DARPA’s Project Blackjack mesh network demonstration constellation, and that same month received $16 million for work on the payload side of the project. On Dec. 14, Blue Canyon Technologies announced that it had completed critical design review of those satellites. The company is also building a new microsatellite prototype for the Space Force.