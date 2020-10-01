KC-46 deliveries have been halted due to electrical system problems.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force halted deliveries of the KC-46 yet again after problems with the electrical system were found on new tankers slated to make their way to the service.

The issue was first disclosed during a Oct. 1 hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, when Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said that a KC-46 that was supposed to have been delivered by Boeing to Pease Air National Guard Base on Friday had been delayed.

“They just learned that that delivery was canceled due to electrical problems with the aircraft,” she said to Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s top acquisition official.

“Now, I’ve spoken to a whole number of officials from Boeing from our military leadership as recently as last week with General [Jacqueline] Van Ovost, who is the head of Air Mobility Command, all of whom have assured me that we’ve had good conversations between the DOD and Boeing and that the problems are being worked out. We’re not going to continue to see these challenges,” Shaheen continued.

“And yet we’ve got another aircraft that’s not being delivered because of another problem. So, how do we fix this? Because it is an ongoing challenge that’s affecting our ability to our national security, long term if we don’t get these refueling tankers up and running.”

Lord responded that KC-46 problems have included design and engineering flaws as well as issues occurring during the manufacturing of the jet. However, she did not specify the root cause of the current electrical issue.

“The KC 46 has been an extremely problematical program. I speak with Leanne Caret, the CEO of the defense side of Boeing, on a regular basis about it,” Lord said. “One issue is frankly the technical solution. That was the original design is now being redesigned, but also we have had a myriad of manufacturing issues with [foreign object debris] and other issues.”

In a statement, Boeing said that “issues” had been found, but did not immediately clarify what the electrical system problems are or how widespread they may be.

“Boeing is addressing some issues found on a KC-46 that was to be delivered this week,” the company said. “We expect to resolve those during the next several days. Our goal is to deliver the highest quality aircraft to the Air Force. We are working with them to determine the new schedule for this plane.”

This story is developing. More will be added as details emerge.