The Air Force issued a stern warning to airmen last week to avoid working for private companies that maintain affiliation with foreign adversaries, according to a press release from the service.

Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of NATO Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, advised aircrew members to stay away from businesses supporting near-peer threats, especially the People’s Republic of China.

Hecker added that involvement in these companies could lead to harsh consequences.

“Once you fly on our team, even after you hang up your uniform, you have a responsibility to protect our tactics, techniques and procedures,” Hecker said.

U.S. troops, active and retired, are regulated by the U.S. State Department when it comes to providing defense services to a foreign military. Sharing classified information with a foreign government is illegal under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and federal law.

Punishment for violating these regulations may include fines, a dishonorable discharge and up to life imprisonment.

“The new laws passed last year are proof that allies will seek to hold individuals accountable when they compromise the safety of our teammates by pursuing employment backed by our adversaries,” Hecker added. “We welcome these legal changes and encourage others allies to consider similar measures.”

Other nations, meanwhile, have also taken legal steps toward preventing contributions to efforts out of Beijing.

A January 2025 law passed in Germany increased the severity of punishment for German-trained service members who provide service to companies that support foreign militaries. Similar laws were passed in the United Kingdom and Belgium in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

A 2024 release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence notified airmen that China’s People’s Liberation Army was making a concerted effort to recruit current and former NATO military personnel through private companies in an attempt to train PLA Air Force and Navy aviators.

U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa listed several companies involved in recruitment efforts, including Test Flying Academy of South Africa, Beijing China Aviation Technology Co. and Stratos.

“The insight the PLA gains from Western military talent threatens the safety of the targeted recruits, their fellow service members and U.S. and allied security,” said Brig. Gen. Amy Bumgarner, commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The release instructs service members to submit a tip through the special investigations website if they are contacted by a company to train foreign adversaries.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.