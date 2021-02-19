Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 46: Dr. Harold Kudler - Historical Perspective on Suicide Prevention

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Dr. Harold Kudler received his M.D. from Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, trained in psychiatry at Yale and is adjunct associate professor at Duke. He has received teaching awards from the Duke Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychoanalytic Association.

From 2002 to 2010, Kudler coordinated mental health services for a three state region of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and from 2000 through 2005 co-chaired VA’s Special Committee on PTSD which reports to Congress. He founded the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies’ (ISTSS) PTSD Practice Guidelines taskforce and has served on the ISTSS Board of Directors. He co-led development of the joint VA/Department of Defense Guideline for the Management of Posttraumatic Stress and serves as adviser to Sesame Street’s Talk, Listen, Connect series for military families.

From 2006 to 2014, he co-led the North Carolina Governor’s Focus on Returning Military Members and their Families. In 2012, he was appointed to the North Carolina Institute of Medicine. From 2004 to 2014, Kudler was associate director of the VA’s Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) which focuses on deployment mental health. From 2010 to 2013, Kudler was also medical lead for the VISN 6 Rural Health Initiative. In July, 2014, he joined VA Central Office in Washington, where he serves as chief consultant for mental health services.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Dr. Kudler’s research and background

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

