Army, Navy leaders latest to speak out about racism in wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody

Top Army officials released a letter today that acknowledged public frustration and affirmed the Army’s commitment to rebuilding trust in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who prosecutors say was killed by a Minneapolis police officer while restrained.

It was the latest in a string of military leaders weighing in on the subject after days of roiling protests that have rocked the nation and comes after President Donald Trump signaled his intention to send active duty troops out to quell civil unrest.

“Our ability to defend this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic, is founded upon a sacred trust with the American people. Racial division erodes that trust,” wrote Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston.

They urged Army leaders of all ranks to listen to their people, ask uncomfortable questions, and to “create an environment where people feel comfortable expressing grievances.”

The leadership plans to not impede on the voices “begging us to listen.”

“Every Soldier and Department of the Army Civilian swears an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” they wrote. “That includes the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Along with Army leadership, the Navy’s Sixth Fleet command sent a letter today asking shipmates and families to reflect on the outrage sparked by George Floyd’s death.

Sixth Fleet commander Adm. James Foggo, Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Command Master Chief Johannes Gonzalez and Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters wrote “it is also time for each of us to redouble our personal efforts to create — and ensure — a climate and a culture that is based on respect, dignity, and inclusion in every corner of our organization.”

Prior to these two releases, Gen. John W. Raymond, commander of Space Force, labeled racism as an enemy and called to build diversity and inclusion into the service’s “cultural DNA” in a letter to troops last night.

“Our nation needs us to build this new Service to protect and defend our access to and freedom to maneuver in space,” he said in the letter sent to the Space Force. “However, this is not possible unless we build this Service on a foundation of dignity and respect for all.”

Raymond said that these events serve as a reminder that “racism and unequal treatment is a reality for many and a travesty for all” and urged members of the Space Force to “look deeper: ask hard questions, have uncomfortable conversations,” and more.

On Monday, outgoing Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein was the first member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to denounce the police conduct in in Floyd’s death and pushed for Americans to confront the reality of racism

Previous to Goldfein’s memo, his top enlisted advisor, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright posted a Twitter thread expressing solidarity with other black men who have died from police brutality and promising a review of the Air Force justice system.

Who am I?



I am a Black man who happens to be the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force.



I am George Floyd…I am Philando Castile, I am Michael Brown, I am Alton Sterling, I am Tamir Rice.



(1) pic.twitter.com/KuVpPkAjcm — Kaleth O. Wright (@cmsaf18) June 1, 2020

In response to these concerns, Goldfein said that the Air Force inspector general will review its military justice system, racial injustice, and opportunities for airmen of all backgrounds to advance.

Along with these top Air and Space Force officials, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has commented on the recent events. In a memo to U.S. troops on Tuesday, he urged service members to stay apolitical and voiced his commitment to uphold laws that protect “the rights and freedoms of law-abiding citizens.”

Other high ranking service members, including the Navy’s top enlisted sailor, Russell Smith, have spoken out, according to the Washington Post.

Smith wrote, “as sailors, we cannot tolerate discrimination of any kind,” a sentiment echoed by many.

Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command Lt. Gen. James Slife added that “our Air Force is a reflection of our society, so, by extension, this is an Air Force issue... We have to face it. And to face it, we have to talk about it.”

Retired Army Colonel Eric Flowers added that if people do not address and talk about the discrimination and problems at hand, that leaves an unspoken message that service members of color are being left unacknowledged.

In April, well before this latest controversy, Marine Corps Commandant, Gen. David Berger, issued his own message about race relations.

The top Marine said the Confederate battle flag “has the power to inflame feelings of division” as one of his reasons for his call to “exclude from our Corps public displays” of the battle flag carried by the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger posted the letter to Twitter Thursday, which was written for the June 2020 issue of the Marine Corps Gazette.

Berger reasoned in his letter that his job as the top Marine is to build a “team” that can fight and win, which requires unit cohesion, unit pride and emphases on the team over individuality.

“We are a warfighting organization, an elite institution of warriors who depend on each other to win the tough battles. Anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion must be addressed head-on,” Berger wrote.

“I ask every Marine to understand that I fully accept my duty and responsibility to help build this team. That means I must identify symbols or subcultures that degrade the cohesion that combat demands of us,” Berger wrote.