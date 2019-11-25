Separating from service doesn’t mean military members stop serving. When their country needed volunteers, they answered the call, and the same can be said of their communities. Some veterans rise above and beyond, and they go on to launch nonprofits with profound purpose and lasting impact. To honor their work, each year, Newman’s Own, founded by actor and World War II Navy rear-seat gunner and aerial radioman Paul Newman, selects a number of truly inspiring military non-profits to award grants to continue their mission.

This year marks the 20th year of the Newman’s Own Awards, co-sponsored by Fisher House Foundation and Military Times, and while we await the announcement of 2019 winner, we wanted to take time to reflect on past honorees that continue to inspire us with their work.

Foundation for Women Warriors

The Foundation for Women Warriors, which started in 2006, focused its attention on female veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Most of the women who are sponsored by the foundation are seeking employment or choose to attend college after putting education on the back burner to serve their country. The foundation, which operates out of California, helps secure funding for women warriors across the areas of housing, scholarship and childcare.

Our Military Kids

This organization, launched in 2005 with a singular program focused on a National Guard unit from Winchester, Virginia, aims to engage with military children through sports and the arts while their parents are either deployed or dealing with combat injuries. Though Our Military Kids started as a local organization, it ultimately expanded to include children of all post-9/11 veterans injured in combat operations, whose families experience financial and emotional hardships due to service.

Tech For Troops

Tech For Troops provides refurbished computers and technical training skills to veterans. Its mission is to train veterans for employment in IT positions across the government and private enterprise. The organization also prides itself for its focus on environmental sustainability — their mission is to keep usable computers out of the landfill, and recycle electronics in an eco-friendly way.

Warrior Reunion Foundation

Launched by two veteran Marines in 2017, the Warrior Reunion Foundation creates opportunities for units to reunite and share in the post-service recovery process together.

The organization provides reunions to unit members deployed together for free, and provides access to transition resources and support for veterans needing to heal from service-connected trauma. Since its foundation, the group has facilitated the reunion of more than 650 combat veterans.