Stay-at-home mom-turned-international artist Jess Boldt shares how making art has helped her through the hard times of military life as an Air Force spouse and the importance of making time for the things you love — even if your spouse’s military career overshadows your own.

About the guests:

Jess Boldt was a stay-at-home mom to her four kids and military spouse for 18 years before she decided to pursue her art career. She graduated from a one-year mastery online art program in 2020. Since then, Boldt has been in exhibitions in the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg. She also has painted a few murals on Shape Nato Base in Belgium, an electrical box In Dendermonde Belgium, a mural in a cafe in downtown Mons, Belgium and three walls in an Airbnb in Redding, California. She not only likes to paint on canvas or walls but also painting on clothing, vinyls or large installations. Juxtaposition describes her life and work beautifully. From farm girl to international artist, she merges the two worlds together.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to receive our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.