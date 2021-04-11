The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: Achieving Seven-Figure Business Success During a Pandemic

This week: Why 2020 Was One Military Spouse Entrepreneur’s Best Year Yet

Attorney and business coach Rachel Brenke shares how a cancer diagnosis launched her into entrepreneurship and how she’s maintained success throughout the hard times of military life and the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Guest:

Rachel Brenke is a business consultant, attorney, author, keynote speaker, athlete and cancer survivor. Despite the hurdles of the pandemic, which included remote schooling with five children, Brenke had her most successful year in business in 2020.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.