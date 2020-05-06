Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 17: Erin Esquer

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Air Force Master Sgt. Erin Esquer serves as the first sergeant for the 74th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Esquer is the adviser to the commander, providing guidance for all enlisted matters concerning morale, fitness, and the welfare of unit members.

Esquer entered the Air Force in November 2007 and graduated from the Health Services Management Apprentice Course at Shepphard Air Force Base, Texas, in March 2008. She deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as duty controller with the 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation flight, as well as the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. She also deployed as a first sergeant for the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron. Prior to her current position as first sergeant, Esquer was a health services management craftsman for the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Travis Air Force Base in California.

Esquer also serves the United States Air Force as a civilian for the 349th Air Mobility Wing, working as the Wing Exercise Program Manager for the Inspector General Inspections team at Travis Air Force Base.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Veteran Voices Local Television Show on Facebook

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

