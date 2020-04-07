Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 13: Kim Ruocco from Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About Today’s Guest:

Kim Ruocco, MSW, the Vice President of Suicide Prevention and Postvention for TAPS, is an internationally known subject matter expert who uses her education, personal experience and information gathered from thousands of survivors to help others more fully understand suicide. Over the past decade, Ms. Ruocco has developed a best-practice, comprehensive, peer-based program that offers comfort and care to all those who are grieving the loss of a service member to suicide. In addition to her postvention work, Ms. Ruocco contributes to suicide prevention efforts in military as well as civilian organizations. She holds a B.A. in Human Services and Psychology from the University of Massachusetts and a Masters degree in Clinical Social Work from Boston University. She is the surviving widow of Marine Corps Major John Ruocco, who died by suicide in 2005.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

TAPS Suicide Postvention Program

The following two 90-minute Postvention courses can be viewed for free thanks to funding from the Boeing Foundation:

Suicide, Grief, and Trauma - Supporting Veterans and Families of the Fallen

Grief to Growth: A Roadmap to a Healthy Grief Journey

The following three courses are free to access courtesy of the NFL Foundation

Postvention: Healing After Suicide Loss

Finding Stability After Suicide Loss

Grief and Trauma

Shauna's latest book: Beyond the Military: A Leader's Handbook for Warrior Reintegration

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

