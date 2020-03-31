Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 12: Dr. Nick Polizzi

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About Today’s Guest:

Dr. Nicholas (Nick) Polizzi is the Governmental Action Officer for the inTransition program and the Real Warriors Campaign at the Defense Health Agency’s Psychological Health Center of Excellence (PHCoE). Prior to joining the PHCoE in April 2019, Dr. Polizzi served as the lead clinical trainer and primary contract support for Navy Medicine’s Behavioral Health Integration Program (BHIP). Prior to this, Dr. Polizzi served as the Deputy Chief Psychologist at the DoD’s Deployment Health Clinical Center’s Primary Care Behavioral Health Directorate where he provided tri-service integrated care support. From 2010-2013 Dr. Polizzi helped to stand up the Navy BHIP program while providing subject matter expertise to Navy Medicine’s Wounded, ILL & Injured program. Dr. Polizzi earned his doctorate of philosophy and Master’ degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Georgia, a Master’s of Education from Marymount University, and a bachelor’s of arts from Washington & Lee University.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Real Warriors Campaign Web site

inTransition Program

Shauna's latest book: Beyond the Military: A Leader's Handbook for Warrior Reintegration

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

