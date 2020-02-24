Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 7: Kayla Williams

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About Today’s Guest:

Kayla Williams is a senior fellow and director of the military, veterans, and society program at Center for a New American Security. She previously served as director of the Center for Women Veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she was primary adviser to the secretary on department policies, programs, and legislation affecting women veterans. Williams spent eight years at the Rand Corp. researching service member and veteran health needs and benefits, international security, and intelligence policy.

Williams was enlisted for five years as an Arabic linguist, serving in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). She authored the memoirs “Love My Rifle More Than You: Young and Female in the U.S. Army” and “Plenty of Time When We Get Home: Love and Recovery in the Aftermath of War.” Kayla graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s in literature from Bowling Green State University and earned a master’s in international affairs from American University. She is a member of the Department of Labor Advisory Committee on Veterans’ Employment, Training, and Employer Outreach; a former member of the Army Education Advisory Committee and VA Advisory Committee on Women Veterans; and a 2013 White House Woman Veteran Champion of Change.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

CNAS State Veteran Benefit Finder

VA Vet Center Locator

