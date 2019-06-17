“You fell asleep again, didn’t you?”

On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the 21-hour marathon mark-up of the annual defense authorization bill by the House Armed Services Committee. Like the lawmakers, both stayed up well past their bedtimes to track the event.

The hosts break down why the NDAA is significant, what the main points of friction were and what a divided committee vote (33 to 24) means for the future of the legislation. Congress has managed to work through its political differences on the legislation for 58 consecutive years.

The pair also discuss President Donald Trump’s plans to change the paint scheme on Air Force One, and why military paint controversies are suddenly in the news.