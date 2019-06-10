On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould are joined by Defense News Weekly host Jeff Martin to talk about nuclear weapons and the congressional fight over them (luckily, that fight does not involve use of nuclear weapons).

They also talk about the recently signed disaster supplemental bill and President Donald Trump’s confusing comments on transgender military recruits. The group wraps up with news that troops deployed to the southern U.S. border will be tasked with painting walls, and brainstorm other household improvement projects the military could get into.