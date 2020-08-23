Best pics of the week: Aug. 23, 2020

1 of 10
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules, alongside the Blue Angel delta formation on Aug. 17, 2020. (MC2 Cody Hendrix/Navy)
U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Leyua of the California National Guard’s 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, one of the cadres of the 49th’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition, low crawls through a mud pit during the competition, Aug. 8-12, 2020 at Camp Roberts, Calif. (Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Army National Guard)
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Galindo, a field artillery section chief with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conducts live-fire training at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 8, 2020. (Cpl. Sarah Marshall/Marine Corps)
Capt. Kristin Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies during practice prior to the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. (Senior Airman Kristine Legate/Air Force)
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. James Esquibel, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division scans a road for notional enemies during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick/Marine Corps)
Spc. LeSean Pickstock, 957th Engineer Company, repels down a tower during the North Dakota National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gilbert C. Grafton, N.D., on Aug. 16, 2020. The competition challenges participants on multiple aspects of Soldier tasks. (Spc. Kristin L. Berg/Army National Guard)
Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. sits in a LIFT Aircraft Hexa aircraft during a visit to Camp Mabry, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020. During the visit, Col. Nathan Diller, AFWERX director, spoke about Agility Prime, a non-traditional program seeking to accelerate the commercial market for advanced air mobility vehicles. (AStaff. Sgt. Sean Kornegay/Air National Guard)
Lt. Cmdr. Justin Felgar signals an F/A-18F Super Hornet to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Aug. 4, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC3 Erica Bechard/Navy)
Senior Airman Robert Witkowski and Staff Sgt. Mark Farrar, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chiefs, deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepare a B-2 Spirit for takeoff at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, Aug. 17, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Heather Salaza/Air Force)
U.S. Army paratroopers perform night sling operations with a CH-47 Chinook in preparation for Exercise Saber Junction 20 on Aug. 5, 2020, as part of the 173rd Brigade Field Training Exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (Sgt. John Yountz/Army)
