First Lt. Landon Ellis, 8th Flying Training Squadron pilot, flies his plane over Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 8, 2019, after returning from a four-ship flying formation for the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training graduation at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. (Tech. Sgt. Erik Cardenas/Air Force)
U.S. Army M109 Paladin assigned Fort Hood engages simulated enemy targets during live-fire training No.v 8, 2019, during Decisive Action Rotation 20-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif. (Spc. Kyler Chatman/Army)
The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs in Times Square in New York on Nov. 10, 2019, to celebrate the Marine Corps' 244th birthday ahead of Veterans Day. (Cpl. Marvin D. Chavez/Marine Corps)
The Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps performs in Times Square in New York to celebrate the Marine Corps' 244th birthday on Nov. 10, 2019, ahead of Veterans Day. (Cpl. Marvin D. Chavez/Marine Corps)
Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy are underway in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19 on Nov. 11 in the Philippine Sea. (Courtesy of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force via U.S. Navy)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Roland Neal, 62nd Fighter Squadron fighter pilot student, prepares for his first flight in the F-35A Lightning II Oct. 1, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Airman Brooke Moeder/Air Force)
A C-17 Globemaster III is seen through the windshield of a second C-17 while in a three-aircraft formation at Altus Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 5, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm/Air Force)
Hospitalman 3rd Class Kiera King performs a live suture on a patient at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019. (Pfc. Patrick King/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, three Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress fly together during Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1, Nov. 6, 2019, over the Barents Sea region of the Arctic Circle. (Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan/Air Force)
Spc. Ana M. Marquez receives moral support as Spc. Selena M. Castillo administers the flu vaccination on Fort Sill, Okla., Nov. 15, 2019. (Sgt. Amanda Gerlach/Army)
Twenty helicopters from 25th Combat Aviation Brigade traveled 200 miles to provided troop lift capability to air assault the Gimlets of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division from Wheeler Army Airfield to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) on the island of Hawaii, Nov. 12. (Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/Army)
