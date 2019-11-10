1 of 10
A U-2 Dragon Lady pilot poses for a portrait inside a pressure suit at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019. Pilots who fly into the rim of the atmosphere require a specialized and custom-fit suit to keep them at a normal altitude in extreme elevations. (Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes/Air Force)
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Huffman, left and Cpl. Stephen Gibbons prepare to depart an observation point during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 1-20 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019. (Cpl. Scott Jenkins/Marine Corps)
Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conduct military free-fall training in Rota, Spain, Nov. 6, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Bigley/Navy)
Air Force Academy cadets cheer during the Nov. 2 football game against the Army Black Knights. The Falcons defeated Army 17-13. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
Army vs. Air Force Academy at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 2, 2019. (Cadet Hannah Lamb/Army)
A U.S. Air Force special warfare airman with the New Jersey Air National Guards 227th Air Support Operations Squadron moves tactically during a live-fire training mission with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019. (Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Air National Guard)
Marine Cpl. Jeffrey Wik runs through the obstacle course during a fire team competition as part of exercise Fuji Viper 20-1 on Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 30, 2019. (Cpl. Timothy Hernandez/Marine Corps)
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter conducts a hoist exercise with the Peruvian Navy submarine BAP Angamos (SS-31) off the coast of San Clemente Island on Nov. 1, 2019, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patrick W. Menah Jr./Navy)
A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress receives fuel via aerial refueling from a KC-10 Extender above the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 1, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Daniel Snider/Air Force)
An Oregon Army National Guard Stryker M1128 Mobile Gun System fires its main gun during gunnery practice at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Oct. 28. 2019. (Jason Van Mourik/National Guard)
