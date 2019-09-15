1 of 10
Capt. Andrew Olson, F-35 Lightning II demonstration team pilot and commander, performs aerial maneuvers during the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow in Quebec, Canada, Sept. 7, 2019. (Senior Airman Alexander Cook/Air Force)
Sailors assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group 2 conduct military air operations June 5, 2019, in the United States. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Rhodes Jr./Navy)
Marine Lance Cpl. Steven Rowe posts security during a visit, board, search, and seizure training as part of exercise HYDRACRAB, Santa Rita, Guam, Aug. 27, 2019. (Kelly Rodriguez/Marine Corps)
Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew, 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, takes a selfie while documenting two F-15E Strike Eagles and an F-15C Eagle conducting aerial maneuvers over southern England, Sept. 3, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/Air Force)
A U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts a search and rescue demonstration in San Diego, Aug. 10, 2019. (Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley/Coast Guard)
Spc. Alec Nitollama directs his squad through a breach point in the wire during a Bangalore wire breach range Aug. 30, 2019, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Army)
Green Berets assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) move to load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for extraction during a training event near Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 27, 2019. (Sgt. Steven Lewis/Army)
U.S. Marines with the Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, fire an M777 howitzer during Exercise Koolendong at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 27, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Filca/Marine Corps)
An SA-13 surface-to-air missile system sits in the Yukon Training Area near Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska Aug. 7, 2019. The weapons systems on the ground are used to replicate various threats for aircraft participating in RED FLAG-Alaska and are essential to ensuring a realistic training experience and enhancing overall readiness for the aircrew. (Senior Airman Isaac Johnson/Air Force)
The aircraft carriers USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), foreground, and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conduct an ordnance transfer in the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 13, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tony D. Curtis/Navy)
