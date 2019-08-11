1 of 10
New Bravo Company cadets learn how to properly handle a M230B machine gun as part of their Cadet Basic Training at Camp Buckner, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2019. (Matthew Moeller/Army)
Sailors run during a Summer Sun 5K on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on July 21, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman OIympia O. McCoy/Navy)
An Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II sits on the flightline at sunrise during Northern Strike 19 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 26, 2019. (Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Air National Guard)
Sgt. Brendan Seiber fires an AT4 anti-tank weapon at a range located in the Vaziani Training Area near Tbilisi, Georgia, during Exercise Agile Spirit, July 30, 2019. (Sgt. Brendan Seiber/Army)
Air Force Senior Airman Victor Henderson, left, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Strobele, right, conduct training with Mike, a military working dog, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Valerie Seelye/Air Force)
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the F-AIR Colombia Air Show in Rionegro, Colombia, July 13, 2019. The team traveled to Colombia for the first time in more than 50 years to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Colombian Air Force. (Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver/Air Force)
Marines fire a Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) M242 Bushmaster 25mm chain gun during a drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) Aug. 7, 2019, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Starr/Navy)
Three soldiers prepare to begin a live-fire exercise near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2019. (Sgt. LaShic Patterson/Army)
A crew chief scans the skies while on a mission to emplace U.S. and Australian special operations forces during Talisman Sabre, July 12, 2019, in Queensland, Australia. (Lance Cpl. Nicole Rogge/Marine Corps)
Marines hike towards their next objective during Integrated Training Exercise 5-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 31, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Jose Gonzalez/Corps)
