1 of 10
Marines participate in a 10 kilometer hike on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2019. (Lance Cpl. D’Angelo Yanez/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
F-22 Raptors assigned taxi to their parking location at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley flightline for Talisman Sabre 19 on July 9. (Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson/Air Force)
3 of 10
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Clinton Bailey prepares to be retrieved on June 26, 2019, following a cast from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a floating mine response drill in the Arabian Gulf. (Staff Sgt. Sidney Weston/Army)
4 of 10
An infantryman conceals himself in a wheatfield during an air assault mission at Bordusani, Romania, at Saber Guardian 19, June 20, 2019. (Sgt. Thomas Mort/Army)
5 of 10
A live-fire demonstration was performed during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019 on July 8, 2019, at Shoalwater Bay, Australia. (Senior Airman Ashley Maldonado/Air Force)
6 of 10
Sailors direct an F/A-18F Super Hornet on June 30, 20109, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olympia O. McCoy/Navy)
7 of 10
A Force Reconnaissance Marine clears the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) on July 7, 2019, during a visit, board, search and seizure training exercise with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in the Coral Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Navy)
8 of 10
Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), participate in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington on July 4, 2019. (Sgt. Nicholas T. Holmes/Army)
9 of 10
The U.S. Air Force is participating in a four-day air show at Colombia's Feria Aeronautica Internacional—Colombia 2019 with four South Carolina Air National Guard F-16s as static displays, along with an F-16 aerial demonstration by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (Master Sgt. Carl Clegg/Air National Guard)
10 of 10
Marines fly near the shores of Kalaeuila in CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters over the Island of Oahu, Hawaii, on July 3, 2019. (Cpl. Eric Tso/Marine Corps)
Comments