Seaman Marcus White stands watch as aft lookout aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) on June 30, 2019, during a replenishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Harris/Navy)
The 143d Airlift Wing welcomed home more than 100 airmen from their recent deployment in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel on July 4, 2019, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. (Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas/Air National Guard)
Fireworks explode behind a C-130J Super Hercules during Celebrate America at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing/Air Force)
Sgt. Zane Pettibone and Spc. Svenson Albert conduct engagement sequences and the 13 critical checks of the Stinger Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS) as part of the multinational live-fire training exercise Shabla 19, June 11, 2019. (Sgt. Thomas Mort/Army)
A force reconnaissance Marine provides security while clearing the ship June 29, 2019, during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), underway in the Coral Sea. (Lance Cpl. Brennan Priest/Marine Corps)
Sailors run past the foul line as a SA-330J Puma picks up pallets from the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) on June 25, 2019, prior to a replenishment-at-sea with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Navy)
A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet takes cover, obscured by tall grass and foliage during Expeditionary Skills Training in Jacks Valley on June 28, 2019. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
Soldiers detonate an M58 mine clearing line charge during a live-fire training exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 12, 2019. (Cpl. Alisha Grezlik/Army)
Marines launch in combat rubber raiding crafts from the stern gate of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) on July 3, 2019, in the Coral Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Navy)
Sailors practice proper firefighting techniques during a damage control training drill June 26, 2019, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell/Navy)
