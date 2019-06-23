1 of 10
Three MH-60R Seahawk helicopters line the seawall at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on June 13, 2019, as the sun rises over the St. Johns River. (Jeff Morton/Navy)
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard executes a show of force during a training exercise with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, IDANG and the Brazilian Air Force tactical air control party specialist at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 12, 2019. (Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds/Air National Guard)
Engineman 2nd Class Christian McCain engages opposing forces while dismounted with an M240 machine gun on June 14, 2019, as the Coastal Riverine Squadron 1 convoy section is assessed at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif. (Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kenji Shiroma/Navy)
Members of the 838th Military Police Company out of Youngstown, Ohio, conduct a cordon and search exercise in the lush green Preševo Valley June 13 as part of Platinum Wolf 2019 in South Base, Serbia. (Staff Sgt. Chad Menegay/National Guard)
U.S. Marines wade ashore from a landing craft, utility on June 16, 2019, during an amphibious assault for exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2019 in Klaipeda, Lithuania. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Navy)
Recruit division commanders salute graduating divisions as they enter Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall on June 14, 2019, during a pass in review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling/Navy)
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II maneuvers through the air during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 19-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2019.(Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky/Air Force)
Members from the U.S. Army 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment complete a static line jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during RED FLAG-Alaska, June 13, 2019, at Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely, Alaska. (Airman First Class Taylor Phifer/Air Force)
A P-8 Poseidon flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a air defense exercise, June 19, 2019, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Navy)
Marines engage targets with the M240B machine gun at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 23, 2019. (Pfc. William Redding/Marine Corps)
