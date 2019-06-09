1 of 12
WWII veterans are greeted by a crowd at the 3rd ID Old Hickory memorial ceremony at Mortain, France on June 2, 2019. (Sgt. Dommnique Washington/Army)
2 of 12
Sailors and Marines pose for a photo in a landing craft, air cushion in the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) on June 2, 2019, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Operation Neptune, the amphibious landing on the beaches in Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas R. Boris/Navy)
3 of 12
U.S. soldiers with 75th Ranger Regiment scale the cliffs like Rangers did during Operation Overload 75 years ago at Omaha Beach, Pointe du Hoc, Normandy, France, June 5, 2019. (Markus Rauchenberger/Army)
4 of 12
Lance Cpl. Seth Levine bounds forward during a simulated exercise of clearing a trench during Integrated Training Exercise 4-19 aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 5, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Preston L. Morris/Marine Corps)
5 of 12
Airman 1st Class Zach Oborn drives an MJ-1B Jammer during Green Flag-West 19-8 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on June 8, 2019. (Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Air National Guard)
6 of 12
A landing craft, air cushion enters the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) on May 28, 2019, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Navy)
7 of 12
U.S. Marines conduct F470 Combat Rubber Raiding Craft training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2019. The CRRC is often used to destroy enemy elements by transporting lightly armed raiding parties onto offshore facilities, beaches or larger vessels. (Cpl. Josue Marquez/Marine Corps)
8 of 12
Senior Chief Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) Brandon Ragas is pinned during a pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 3, 2019, in Norfolk, Va. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Granado/Navy)
9 of 12
A soldier prepares an M113 armored personnel carrier for a convoy during a rapid-deployment exercise at Johanna Range, Poland, May 20, 2019. (Sgt. Thomas Mort/Army)
10 of 12
AV-8HB Harrier pilot Maj. Joseph Swindell inspects a GBU-54 joint direct attack munition during pre-flight checks May 20, 2019, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in the Arabian Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga/Navy)
11 of 12
Seabees attending Construction Electrician Core “C” School Pipeline training at Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport on May 20, 2019, advance their skills with wooden power pole utility work during a three-week power distribution systems and line vehicles course in Mississippi. (Chief Construction Electrician Lace Johnson/Navy)
12 of 12
A B-52 Stratofortress prepares for an operational demonstration of the Quickstrike-ER (QS-ER) naval mine project on May 28, 2019, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman/Air Force)
Comments