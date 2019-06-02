1 of 12
A paratrooper assigned to the U.S. Armys 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducst an airborne operation near the island of Mont Saint Michel, Avranches, France, on May 18, 2019. This event comes at the invitation of the Mayor of Avranches in commemoration of World War ll special operations that laid the success for the Allied liberation of France, and a celebration of the strong Alliance between France and the United States. (Sgt. Alexis K. Washburn/Army)
President Donald Trump congratulates cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2019. Nine-hundred-eighty-nine cadets graduated to become the newest 2nd lieutenants in the Air Force. (Joshua Armstrong/Air Force)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform over Falcon Stadium during an airshow after the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2019 graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2019. Nine-hundred-eighty-nine cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force's newest second lieutenants. (Joshua Armstrong/Air Force
A sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group 2 conducts military dive operations off the East Coast on May 29, 2019. (Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jayme Pastoric/Navy)
Sailors assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group 2 conduct military dive operations off the East Coast on May 29, 2019. (Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jayme Pastoric/Navy)
Marines fire a Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher during training at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Cameron E. Parks/Marine Corps)
The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs New York Harbor at the conclusion of Fleet Week New York 2019 on May 28, 2019. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan/Navy)
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Gulf of Alaska on May 25, 2019, after participating in Exercise Northern Edge 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Navy)
Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. James McKnight surveys the area out of the side window of the CH-47F Chinook during a dust landing certification flight at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., May 29, 2019. (Cpl. Alisha Grezlik/Army)
Midshipmen toss their covers in the air during the United States Naval Academy's Class of 2019 Graduation Day and Commissioning Ceremony on May 24, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah D. Pearce/Navy)
Senior Airman Sawyer Ezzell services the liquid oxygen system of a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on May 15, 2019, as part of Immediate Response 2019. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton/Air National Guard)
Marines prepare for a dose of compound 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile "CS" gas during Exercise Bougainville II on Range 10, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 17, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
