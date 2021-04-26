DoD military spouse symposium to offer strategies for careers, relationships

A free, three-day virtual military spouse symposium starts tomorrow, April 27, with the Defense Department and the services bringing together resources to help spouses make the most of their potential in their mobile lifestyle.

All military spouses are invited to attend, regardless of whether they’re a first-time job seeker or an experienced professional. This fifth annual Virtual Military Spouse Symposium is hosted by DoD’s Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program.

The first two days are focused on career development, and offer sessions on financial readiness; navigating employment in a virtual environment; understanding the federal job search; “Be Your Own Boss – Find Your Passion”; establishing a personal brand; and others. Sessions with employer partners in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership program will describe some new hiring programs and initiatives.

The third day focuses on relationships and work-life balance. It features military spouses — including a “Manpendent” — discussing tips and strategies for common relationship challenges; a session on communication; a session on improving the romantic relationship; and others.

To kick off that relationship summit, Army Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, and his wife Lorelei discuss their relationship story and lessons learned.

For more information and to register, visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/spousesymposium. There, you sign up for some or all of the sessions to register.