This week’s list of travel restrictions shows a net gain of one ’green’ installation

37 minutes ago
Movers carry a heavy item to the truck during the a household goods move amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Seven months into the ever-shifting COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon’s newly updated list of installations with travel restrictions shows officials have lifted restrictions on four more installations — and put restrictions back in place for three.

In the weekly list issued Sept. 2, there are 104 installations where travel restrictions have been lifted for permanent change of station moves, temporary duty, and other non-essential purposes. That’s 45 percent of the 231 installations, and the number is a net gain of one installation going “green” from the previous week, as conditions and hot spots change around the .

Travel restrictions have been lifted at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.; Naval Weapons Station Earle, N.J.; Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.; and Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

Restrictions are back at U. S. Army Garrison, Alaska; Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.; and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Conditions for going green include a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases and symptoms; meeting installation criteria of Health Protection Condition below Charlie; essential services available, and quality assurance in place for movers.

