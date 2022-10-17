An Army reserve officer told New York media this week that he deliberately released a pornographic film as part of his congressional campaign.

Maj. Mike Itkis, who is running as an independent against Democratic incumbent Rep. Jerry Nadler for New York’s 12th Congressional District, posted a 13-minute video of himself having sex with adult film star Nicole Sage.

The self-proclaimed “sex-positive” soldier has served in the Army Reserve since 2009. He is currently assigned to the 335th Theater Signal Command out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst in New Jersey, according to records obtained by Army Times.

According to his campaign site, Itkis is running on a platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and ending adultery laws.

Itkis told the City & State that the film was “a conversation piece.”

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” Itkis told City & State. “And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

At the time of this writing, Itkis has not yet responded to a request for comment. The Army Reserve, however, is aware of the situation and looking into it, though as long as Itkis was not on orders when the film was made, he’s probably in the clear.

It is difficult for the Defense Department to punish part-time troops for off-duty conduct.

“The Army Reserve is aware of the allegations and is conducting an investigation,” Army Reserve spokesman Lt. Col. Addie Leonhardt told Army Times.

“Under the Privacy Act, the Army Reserve cannot comment on individuals under investigation or investigation findings,” Leonhardt said. “The Army Reserve is committed to upholding good order and discipline within its ranks.”

