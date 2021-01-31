Your Air Force

7 Hawaii National Guard members contract COVID-19 after providing Inauguration Day security

2 hours ago
U.S. soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard prepare to roll-out to their assigned traffic security locations in Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2021. (Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson/Air National Guard)

HONOLULU — The Hawaii National Guard said Thursday seven members who traveled to Washington to help provide security on Inauguration Day have tested positive for COVID-19.

All were in isolation and haven’t displayed symptoms, the Guard said in a news release.

Hawaii sent 200 Guard members to Washington for the mission. All were tested after they flew home to Honolulu on four different flights last weekend and Tuesday.

Those who tested negative will still be required to complete a 14-day quarantine.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments