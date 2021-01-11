Air Force vet photographed in Capitol riot arrested in Texas

DALLAS — A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday in Texas, federal prosecutors said.

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. was charged Sunday in federal court in the District of Columbia with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, prosecutors said.

During the deadly riot Wednesday, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying zip-tie handcuff. He was later identified by a researcher at the University of Toronto and spoke with The New Yorker.

Brock, an Air Force Academy graduate, confirmed to the magazine that he was the man in the photographs and claimed he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor. “I wish I had not picked those up,” he said.

In a statement to Military Times, Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokesperson, said, “Lt. Col. Larry R. Brock, Jr. retired from the Air Force Reserves in 2014. As a private citizen, we no longer have jurisdiction over him.

Brock entered active duty in 1989 and transferred to the Air Force Reserve in 1998. He was an A-10 pilot until 2007, according to Stefanek.

It was not immediately known if Brock had an attorneys to speak on his behalf.

The rioters on Wednesday took over the House and Senate chambers, smashed windows and waved Trump, American and Confederate flags. Prosecutors have filed dozens of cases so far for a variety of offenses ranging from assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening lawmakers.

Two Air Force veterans — one a Capitol Police officer, the other a rioter — were killed and three others died in the attempted insurrection.