Here it is, the Space Force seal.

A week after Space Force revealed its uniform via Twitter, President Trump dropped the new military service’s logo in the same manner.

The design features some standard astronomical imagery, like a globe and stars, as well as an arrowhead symbol that lends a distinct Star Trek feel.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

While the Defense Department’s other four branches’ seals include an eagle in some manner, the Space Force’s imagery keeps it close to the service’s mission, pulling heavy inspiration from the Air Force Space Command patch, which also features a globe, stars and an arrowhead.

And like Air Force Space Command before it, members of the Space Force will focus more on global communications, rather than physically fighting anyone in outer space.

The sixth branch, which officially stood up in late December, has been slowly rolling out the details that will distinguish it from the other services.

While there are 16,000 personnel already assigned to the service, they are strictly airmen and Air Force civilians for now. The plan, leaders have said, is to start bringing in current service members from the other branches before launching a full blown accessions program, with recruiting and basic training.

“It’s going to be really important that we get this right. A uniform, a patch, a song ― it gets to the culture of a service,” said Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond, the acting chief of space operations and the service’s first full-time member. “There’s a lot of work going on toward that end. It’s going to take a long time to get to that point, but that’s not something we’re going to roll out on day one.”