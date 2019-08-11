The Navy wife arrested following the death of a 7-month-old she was babysitting pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges Thursday, according to a report.

KITV reported that Dixie Denise Villa remains behind bars at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Her attorneys asked the court she be granted supervised release and reduced bail. The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney argued against both requests.

Villa was arrested July 20 in connection with the death of Abigail Lobisch, who was found dead on Feb. 24 at the babysitter’s house at Aliamanu Military Reservation in Hawaii.

An overdose of antihistamine was the cause of death, according to court documents.

Military Times learned through sources that Villa was not licensed or authorized to care for children in her home, and that base officials had ordered her to stop providing child care in her home twice. Officials have not confirmed that.

Army Garrison Hawaii officials have declined to comment on their investigation into the situation.

Villa’s trial week has been scheduled for Oct. 7.

