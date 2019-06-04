RAWLINS, Wyo. — A Marine is running 161 miles (259 kilometers) across Wyoming to honor the 161 U.S. military women killed in the line of duty since 9/11.
The Rawlins Times reports Marine Pamela Torres is expected to end the run in Rawlins on Tuesday — a week after beginning the journey in Cheyenne.
Torres trained for a year before starting the Valor Run.
She says the elevation and weather have been challenging but running through the wide-open landscape has been enjoyable.
Sinclair and Rawlins are planning celebrations as Torres reaches the towns Tuesday.
A Marine vet wounded in Marjah crawled across the Boston Marathon finish line Monday.
