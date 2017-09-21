This story has been updated with a statement from Training and Education Command.

A female infantry officer will make history next week when she becomes the first woman to graduate from the Marine Corps’ grueling 84-day Infantry Officer Course, Marine Corps Times has confirmed.

The Washington Post first reported on Thursday that the woman, a lieutenant, had completed the final phase of the course: A three-week field exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California.

So far, the Marine Corps has not released the name of the female officer, who is slated to graduate on Sept. 25 from Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

She will be the first woman in the Marine Corps to earn the military occupational specialty 0302 for infantry officers, Training and Education Command said Thursday in a statement.

“Infantry Officer Course is the MOS producing school for Marine Corps infantry officers and the prerequisite course for ground intelligence officers,” the TECOM statement says. “The demanding 13-week course trains and educates newly selected infantry and ground intelligence officers in leadership, infantry skills, and character required to serve as infantry platoon commanders in the operating forces.”

A total of 36 female officers have previously attempted the course but were unable to finish, a TECOM spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Assistant Commandant Gen. Glenn Walters first told reporters in August that the officer was “doing very well” as she neared the course’s halfway point.

“These are successes that never seem to get out in the press,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.