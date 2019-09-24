INDIANAPOLIS — A new leader has been named for the Indiana National Guard, a month after his predecessor resigned under pressure following claims that he retaliated against a staffer for reporting his alleged affair with a subordinate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office announced Tuesday that Col. R. Dale Lyles will become Indiana's adjutant general and promoted to brigadier general effective Oct. 1. Lyles is a 32-year military veteran who most recently has been deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington.

Indiana Guard commander resigns amid defamation lawsuit and affair allegations Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, Indiana’s adjutant general, was accused of retaliating against a contractor who said he was having an affair.

Holcomb says he's confident Lyles has the leadership skills and ethical character to lead the Indiana Guard.