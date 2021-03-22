This week in Congress: VA’s ongoing coronavirus response

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ response to the congoing coronavirus pandemic will be a key focus of Congress this week, with multiple hearings on the topics before House and Senate lawmakers.

On Thursday afternoon, VA Secretary Denis McDonough will make his first appearance since his confirmation to discuss the department’s first few months under President Joe Biden, with a heavy focus on a return to normal operations post-pandemic.

Two days earlier, the committee will look at the backlog in compensation and pension exams that resulted from pandemic office closures.

Meanwhile, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Wednesday has scheduled a hearing on mental health issues for veterans, to include how VA facilities are providing more remote services amid the pandemic.

The events come as both chambers are negotiating new legislation to allow VA officials to vaccinate all veterans in America, as supplies are made available. Currently, the department is authorized to give vaccines only to veterans eligible for VA medical care.

Tuesday, March 23



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Adm. John Aquilino to be head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Compensation/pension exams

Veterans Affairs officials and outside groups will testify on delays with compensation and pension exams during the pandemic.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Samantha Power to be head of U.S. Agency for International Development.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

International organizations

Outside experts will testify on current U.S. standing in international alliances and organizations.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

War powers

Outside experts will testify on potential congressional action to limit presidential war powers.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Future defense spending

Outside experts will testify on upcoming plans for military and national security spending.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Georgia

State Department officials will testify on democratic reforms in the country of Georgia and Easter European security.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Military training accidents

The vice chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps will testify on recent efforts to limit military training accidents.



Wednesday, March 24



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Pending legislation

The committee will consider 17 pending bills and resolutions, including a measure to improve counter-terrorism partnerships in Africa.



Senate Foreign Relations — 11:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Democracy in Latin America

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, will testify on democratic challenges in Latin America and the Carribean.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

VA's medical supply chain

Department officials will testify on challenges with the VA medical supply chain during the ongoing pandemic.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — online hearing

PFAS exposure

Outside experts will testify on PFAS cleanup efforts at military bases and the impact on service members.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Sexual assault

Victims of military sexual assault and advocacy groups will testify on recent Defense Department efforts to combat the problem.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Mental health

VA officials will testify on planned improvements to mental health services for veterans.



Thursday, March 25



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Burma

State Department officials will testify on the U.S. response to the recent coup in Burma.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

VA oversight

VA officials will testify before the committee on the state of department operations.



Friday, March 26



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Special operations forces

Outside experts will testify on the culture, climate and challenges of military special operations forces.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Natural disasters

Service officials will testify on their response to the recent severe winter storms for military installations and improvements for the future.



