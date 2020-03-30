Here are all the known VA coronavirus cases in America, which jumped nearly 50 percent over the weekend

Since Veterans Affairs leaders reported the first death of a VA patient from coronavirus in mid-March, the number of positive cases — and fatalities — in the department’s health system has risen dramatically.

As of March 30, 1,166 patients in VA care have tested positive for the fast-spreading virus. That figure rose by nearly 50 percent over the weekend alone.

In addition, 27 patients have died from the illness, the majority of them in the last week.

VA officials have offered only partial details of the deaths, but so far all of the deaths have been among patients aged 50 or older.

Based on information released by department health officials, here are the VA medical centers currently dealing with coronavirus cases:

VA officials have said any veteran with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their local VA facility before visiting to determine their next steps.

In a statement, department leaders have promised “an aggressive public health response to protect and care for veterans, their families, health care providers, and staff in the face of this emerging health risk.”

That includes work with the CDC and the possibility of accepting some non-veteran patients at VA medical centers to provide relief to overtaxed local health care systems.