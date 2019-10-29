This year we celebrate our 10th anniversary as IHG® Army Hotels. We remain committed to our mission of delivering a higher rank of hospitality. We are honored that for the past 10 years, we’ve been able to serve those who serve us. We take pride in hiring veterans and military family members at all of our locations, which not only helps our staff to better meet the needs of our guests, but it also helps us to support veterans in their continued mission after active duty.

We’re proud to have made a significant mark in military hospitality in partnership with Lendlease, owner and developer of our hotels.

In 2003, the Army proactively recognized the need to exit the hospitality industry while maintaining access to and oversight of on-post lodging. Utilizing the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), the Army embarked on one of, if not the, most successful privatization programs in U.S. history.

In August 2009, Lendlease assumed ownership of more than 3,200 hotel rooms located across 10 U.S. Army installations and, with its operations partner, IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), became the first and only developer to begin operations under the Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) program. IHG® Army Hotels is the result of the PAL program.

On U.S. Army installations across the country, we are performing significant renovations and upgrades to existing lodging facilities to include bringing hotels up to the standards required to operate under IHG’s Holiday Inn Express® brand, as well as constructing new Candlewood Suites® and Staybridge Suites® brand hotels.

In 2010, the project celebrated the branding of its first Holiday Inn Express® hotel on Fort Polk, Louisiana, the first branded hotel on a military installation and in 2013, opened the first new Candlewood Suites hotels on Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona and Fort Riley, Kansas.

Additionally, we opened the first Staybridge Suites® on the military installation on Fort Belvoir, Virginia in 2016 and recently renovated and branded the world’s largest Holiday Inn Express® – located on Fort Lee, Virginia.

We now have hotels on 40 installations totaling over 12,000 rooms, but none of it would be possible without our dedicated, hard-working employees. Their passion for serving others is inspiring!