Feds get a full day off for Christmas Eve

Federal employees will receive an extra day off work this holiday season, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order Dec. 11 ordering all federal departments and agencies to close Dec. 24.

Trump has been fairly consistent about granting a pre-Christmas holiday to feds, even when the holiday has fallen in the middle of the week. There is no requirement for presidents to excuse federal employees from work the day before Christmas, though the workforce has often received at least a half-day off when Christmas Day falls on a Friday.

Though most feds will be able to take advantage of the extra day off, some employees may still be called in to the office if their work is central to “national security, defense or other public need.” Which employees fall under that scope has been left up to the heads of departments and agencies.