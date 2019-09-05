A U.S. service member was killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Another service member from Romania was also killed, according to a statement from the coalition. Both were killed Thursday, Sept. 5.

Per Department of Defense policy, the name of the U.S. service member is not being released until 24 hours after the family has been notified. Resolute Support said Romania would provide additional information on the Romanian service member.

The Associated Press reports the service members were killed in a suicide car bombing in Kabul conducted by the Taliban on Thursday.

Resolute Support did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Military Times.

This year has been the deadliest for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the mission to the country scaled down at the start of 2015 and changed names from Operation Enduring Freedom to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

According to Defense Department figures, 15 U.S. troops have already been killed as a result of enemy fire in 2019. Another 86 U.S. service members have been wounded so far this year.

The U.S. military currently has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, alongside international troops, to advise and assist Afghan defense forces and to fight extremist groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaida.