Military public affairs is a surprisingly hard job. The past ten years is littered awkward attempts to connect with the public, flops, and even outright disasters. Social media hasn’t exactly helped either. Threatening to bomb millennials with B-52s must have seemed so far fetched for public affairs instructors, that they probably decided to leave it out of the text books, only to have an official DoD Twitter account threaten to do just that.

But despite the difficulties, the Army (mostly the Army) and a few other branches, now have reliable social media personalities that are connecting with the public, and actually doing the job of public affairs in a new, revealing, and exiting way.

Here are the top service members to follow on Twitter:

1. @PatDonahoeArmy—All soldiers are leaders and the good ones stay informed with the broader world events that could determine their future. Brig. Gen. Donahue is one of the real OGs on twitter giving soldiers a hint on how a top military leader thinks. And if leaders learn from example, you can’t go wrong by following his.

We are leaders in the worlds most intellectually demanding profession where the cost of crappy preparation is the death of your people and the fate of your nation. Put the physical and intellectual energy in, we need you. Preparing for leadership is a lifelong endeavor. — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) January 20, 2019

2. @EBKania--The U.S. Army has certified her as a “Mad scientist”, and the Navy Reserve gave her a commission. Harvard, not to be left out, will soon give her a PhD. This Navy Ensign studies artificial intelligence at a think tank and keeps a watchful gaze on China’s attempts to modernize its military.

I'm proud to say that I am now an official Mad Scientist! I appreciated the opportunity to present my research on Chinese defense innovation today at the @TRADOC @ArmyMadSci conference on "Bio Convergence & Soldier 2050" at @SRI_Intl. #MadSciBio pic.twitter.com/wKASfXN2LT — Elsa B. Kania (@EBKania) March 10, 2018

3. @drunkenpredator—This “drunken alcoholic vehicle” has good a reason to drink: it was relegated to Davis Monthan for retirement two years ago. It tweets good insights from its days of endless ISR missions; which included the occasional launch of a missile or two, sometimes three when it missed, which happened more often than you’d expect. It prefers the word drone “over the alphabet soup of UAV, RPA, or UAS”, and penned a must read essay on this instrument of war.

progress note: attempt to open space-time portal and summon Megatron not fully successful. bombed a ConEd station to cover my tracks. the work continues. — Drunk Predator Drone (@drunkenpredator) December 28, 2018

4. @LadyLovesTaft—It is said that PAOs are a bland and inconspicuous bunch. They are so afraid to sound awkward, that many of their attempts to connect with the public become gaffes themselves. But this cannot be said of “Lady”, an Army PAO whose irreverent jabs on military life, make her the PAO to follow. We should also warn, that you shouldn’t ‘Google’ anything Lady tweets, as countless high ranking Army officers have done to their regret.

just found out my friend’s battalion commander’s wife changes her email address to reflect her husband’s unit/position every time he gets a new job and if you need me I’ll be drinking bleach — kels (@LadyLovesTaft) August 27, 2019

5. @sgtjanedoe--There are too many military officers on twitter. As a response, LethalityJane is the dose of enlisted medicine that balances their pontifications. The unofficial Senior Enlisted Adviser to the unofficial Joint Chiefs of Staff is a true voice for the enlisted corps.

Unmarried Lieutenants should live in the barracks. — Lethality Jane (@sgtjanedoe) August 24, 2019

6. @CombatCavScout--If there was a war on unbound jingoism, CombatCavScout would undoubtedly be the commander on the front lines directing fire towards those with a warped view on the meaning of patriotism. He offers refreshing views that reaffirm our military officers are sensible people, and are not hell bent on war-fighting. Unless they must.

Wonder what it’s like to be so scared of everything that you feel the need to open carry a pistol to your 5yo’s soccer practice. In shorts, no less. — Cav: Gee, Oh, El, Dee 🤜🏻👈🏻 (@CombatCavScout) August 20, 2019

7. @CrispinBurke--This Army Major is a favorite target of Nigerian scammers who impersonate him on Facebook and try to swindle money from women abroad. But aside from a being impersonated by crafty Nigerians, Maj. Burke juggles two jobs. In one job he shows off his literary range to write for a satirical tabloid and a serious newspaper, and the other he’s an active duty Army aviator. His tweets (rants) have a nebulous range, from terrorism, cyber security, internet scammers, to boiler plate foreign policy and national security takes.

Fine. I'll come clean.



I am not actually this character called "Crispin Burke" (a name which also exists in a romance novel). I am actually the Prince of Nigeria. I have escaped with $80 million in gold which I would like to split with you. https://t.co/38zPVgD4JE — Crispin Burke (@CrispinBurke) October 17, 2018

8. @XOofXOs—Many people are complaining that the military is disconnected with the public. They are calling it the “civil-military divide”. Bridging the “civil-military divide” one tweet at a time is this unusually opinionated Army reserve officer and federal agent, who has a tweet on everything; from history, culture, and whiskey—which we suspect makes up half of his blood content.

Me before command: hmm, it’s been 3 days since I checked my Army email...oh well, no new emails.



In command: (12 hours have elapsed since last check) Oh God, I have 55 emails, and each one either mentions the blotter report or tells me to call the CG asap. — CO, 1st XO BN (@XOofXOs) August 19, 2019

9. @evo_kostiz--This officer has a grudge on a well-known thought leader who believed that society is heading towards calamity because of their differences. Nothing wrong with being an optimist. Expect a revealing digital diary of a young military leader advising soldiers, with no filter.